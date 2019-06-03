News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft’s ‘Greatest Xbox Deals of the Year’ sale starts June 7th

Jun 3, 2019

11:53 AM EDT

0 comments

Xbox One X

On Friday, June 7th, Microsoft will launch its ‘Greatest Xbox Deals of the Year’ sale, discounting Xbox One consoles, games and controllers. The sale will continue for 10 days and ends on June 17th.

There are several deals that coincide with the Electronic Entertainment Expo, (E3) including (Canadian discounts may vary):

  • $130 off Xbox One X
  • $50 off the Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Bundle
  • $50 off Xbox One S bundles and the new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
  • Up to 75 percent off select games include discounts on titles such as Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  • $10 off controllers.

Microsoft says that the deals will be available in-store, online and at participating retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon, though their prices may vary.

Additionally, there will be savings at the Xbox Design Lab that allows gamers to design their own Xbox controller. Microsoft will also have PC games on sale and is teaming up with partners like Asus, Razer and MSI to bring discounts to gaming PCs, gaming laptops and FreeSync displays.

Lastly, the company is offering up to 60 percent off on Xbox Official Gear, including hats, t-shirts and bomber jackets.

Related Articles

Resources

May 30, 2019

2:08 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in June 2019

Business

May 31, 2019

4:13 PM EDT

Microsoft urges users to update systems, says 1 million computers at risk for security exploit

News

May 27, 2019

6:13 PM EDT

Leaked images unveil more details on the Fortnite edition Xbox One S

News

May 29, 2019

2:30 PM EDT

Xbox to showcase Vancouver-made Gears 5 next month at E3

Comments