Microsoft reveals Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Xbox One S Bundle

Microsoft officially revealed its new Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Xbox One S Bundle.
The previously leaked purple Xbox One S console launches on June 7th and will cost $379 CAD. However, Microsoft is expected to discount the console for the first days of the system’s launch, due to its ‘Greatest Xbox Deals of the Year’ sale.
👀 Get a closer look at the Dark Vertex Cosmetic Set included with the Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Xbox One S Bundle. pic.twitter.com/nwpEfagaSM
— Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) June 3, 2019
The console features 1TB of storage and comes with a variety of Fortnite-themed exclusives.
The system launches with one month free of Xbox Live Gold, 2,000 V-Bucks (in-game Fortnite currency) and the legendary Dark Vertex Cosmetic set.
The set includes a rare pickaxe, an epic glider and the legendary skin.
