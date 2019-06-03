Microsoft reveals Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Xbox One S Bundle

News
Microsoft officially revealed its new Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Xbox One S Bundle.

The previously leaked purple Xbox One S console launches on June 7th and will cost $379 CAD. However, Microsoft is expected to discount the console for the first days of the system’s launch, due to its ‘Greatest Xbox Deals of the Year’ sale.

The console features 1TB of storage and comes with a variety of Fortnite-themed exclusives.

The system launches with one month free of Xbox Live Gold, 2,000 V-Bucks (in-game Fortnite currency) and the legendary Dark Vertex Cosmetic set.

The set includes a rare pickaxe, an epic glider and the legendary skin.

