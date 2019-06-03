Apple’s redesigned Health app update makes it easier to use

During Apple’s watchOS 6 demonstration at WWDC, the company showed off a few significant changes coming to the Apple Health app.
The app includes data that tracks menstrual cycles, environmental sound levels, your heart rate and more.
A few of these new features are reliant on new Apple Watch features, but it’s still lovely to see the change.
Overall the Health app looks more comfortable to navigate and displays the user’s information in a much cleaner and easier to read way.
For example, the new step counting interface compares your daily steps to your average step count.
