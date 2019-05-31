Spotify releases quiz to find a playlist based on your mood

Spotify has unveiled a new quiz that will help you decide which playlist to listen to based on your mood, by asking you a series of questions.
The streaming company believes there’s music to match any mood, and says it can do the task of finding the right one for you with its quiz.
Spotify recognizes that there are two different extremes when listening to music based on your mood, the first is when you listen to sad songs when you’re feeling down. The second is when you listen to up-beat songs when you’re happy.
However, the company says that there is a range of emotions between the two extremes and it wants to provide you with a playlist for the moods you have in between
The quiz has five questions and starts by asking you how you started your morning, what you’re having for dinner, how you like to relax, you’re life motto, and what season you most identify with.
You can take the quiz here.
