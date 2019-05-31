Canadians now spend more time with digital content than traditional media: report

For the first time ever, Canadians will spend more daily time with digital content than tradition media this year, according to a forecast report from eMarketer, a research company.
This year, Canadian adults “will spend an average of 4 hours, 55 minutes on digital devices, compared with 4 hours, 54 minutes with traditional media, such as TV, radio and print,” according to the report.
Researchers say this is because video is a significant driver of digital consumption, and that video time is frankly replacing TV time. The average daily video time will increase by five minutes, as the average traditional TV time will decrease by five minutes.
“This is due to the immense popularity of Netflix and YouTube among Canadians,” said Paul Briggs, eMarketer’s senior analyst, in an emailed press release.
Mobile devices are another driving force that have led to increased digital time. This is because video platforms deliver content on smaller screens and allow users to watch content on their phones and tablets.
eMarketer made the estimates based on an analysis of data received from research firms, government agencies, media firms and public companies. The data was then weighed based on methodology and soundness says the research firm.
