Apple may start limiting third-party data tracking in children’s apps

Apple will begin to tighten its app privacy and is going to start by limiting third-party tracking in children’s apps, according to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal.
An anonymous source told the The Wall Street Journal that Apple will start to “limit third-party tracking in apps in the Kids category of the App Store.”
Apple has not confirmed the update but could potentially announce it at WWDC on June 3rd.
“As part of our ongoing efforts to make users’ data even more secure, we will continue to address the challenges of improving transparency and helping users get stronger privacy and security protections for the data they’ve chosen to share,” Apple said to The Wall Street Journal.
The report outlined how apps share data with third parties and lead to privacy issues. It showed that even apps in the children’s category show users’ ages and names.
Reporters at The Wall Street Journal tested 80 apps and found that 79 of them used third-party trackers for analytics and marketing purposes. Each app had an average of four trackers.
The report acknowledges that Apple is in a ‘complicated’ spot when it comes to balancing user privacy without being unfair to developers.
Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: 9to5Mac
