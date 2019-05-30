Samsung Galaxy A70 and A50 now available for pre-order at Koodo

The Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A50 are now available to pre-order at Koodo.
Koodo customers can purchase the Galaxy A70 on the Tab Large plan for $0, and put the rest of the cost of the device on the Tab.
On the Tab Medium, the A70 costs $280 CAD, and on the Tab Small it is priced at $400. Telus has priced the A70 at $665 outright as well.
This midrange smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. Additionally, the phone features a Snapdragon 675 chipset, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery.
This handset competes against Google’s Pixel 3a in the higher-end mid-range smartphone market.
It’s worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is more affordable than the midrange Galaxy A70.
At Koodo the phone costs $0 on a Tab Medium plan, $120 on a Tab Small plan and lastly $440 outright.
The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an Exynos 9610 processor. Additionally, the handset features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Both phones feature an Infinity U-display. The duo of devices come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds.
The smartphones will likely be available at other carriers as well. We’ve reached out to Samsung for more information.
