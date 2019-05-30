Tell the B.C. government about your terrible cellphone contract

If you live in British Columbia and have a cellphone contract, the government wants to hear from you.
The B.C. government launched a survey to gather information on residents’ experiences with phone contracts as part of an effort to improve consumer protects.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Bod D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission made the announcement this week. The survey runs from May 29th to July 5th, 2019. Results will be put into a public record.
“We want to hear all about how people signed up, whether they find their plan affordable, and the results will help identify ways to strengthen B.C. consumer protections as well encourage the federal government to improve affordability,” said Farnworth.
Currently, federal legislation regulates telecommunications products like cellphones, but provinces have jurisdiction over consumer protection matters.
Farnworth said that consumer protections is where he sees the most significant initiatives B.C. can take, such as “better transparency, clearer, plainer language [and] better understanding of… costs.”
Further, he said the survey results would be used to lobby the federal government for more flexible, transparent and affordable cellphone options in B.C.
You can complete the survey here.
Source: CBC
Comments