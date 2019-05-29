Majority of Gen Z prefer to shop in-person over online: study

Only 32 percent of Gen Z prefers to shop online, as opposed to the 65 percent who prefer to shop at physical stores, according to a study that utilized data sourced from American Express.
Additionally, a number of Gen Z expect the ability to make digital payments in stores. Around 35 percent of them expect to be able to use mobile wallet or in-app features to make their purchase.
Retailers are expected to make this more accessible, as 57 percent say they are investing in digital payment solutions, according to the study.
Since nearly 100 percent of Gen Z say they are present on social media, more retailers could take advantage of social media marketing tactics.
Seventy-five percent of retailers say they are just beginning to invest in social media marketing that targets Gen Z, according to the study.
Although millennials receive the most attention in terms of marketing from retailers, Gen Z is turning out to be an economic force, maybe more than previous generations, according to the study.
The Nielson Company conducted the survey within Canada. The results stem from data sourced from 400 Canadians aged 15 to 22. The data was collected from March 29th to April 10th of 2019.
Source: American Express Canada
