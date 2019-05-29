Cineplex to offer Scene points for playing in gaming tournaments starting in June

Cineplex has announced that people participating in its World Gaming competitive gaming tournaments will be able to earn Scene points starting next month.
Beginning June 28th, Scene members can take part in weekly esports and video gaming tournaments to win prize pools of 50,000 or more Scene points.
Specifically, players will be able to compete solo or in teams of two or three, depending on the game and competition. Single players can compete for up to 7,500 points per tournament, while teams of two can win up to 15,000 points and trios are able to snag up to 30,000 points. Anyone with a Scene card can enter.
Cineplex will give an initial 50 Scene points to gamers for linking their Scene card to their WorldGaming.com account, while an additional 125 Scene points can be earned each time they check into their first match of a tournament.
Details on signing up and future tournaments can be found here. Currently, the featured games are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite, Rocket League, MLB The Show 19 and the EA Vancouver-developed NHL 19.
It’s worth noting that Scene point redemption costs went up last month. Now, a free regular admission ticket costs 1,250 Scene points, as opposed to the previous requirement of 1,000.
Comments