Leaked iOS 13 screenshots show off dark mode and overhauled apps

iPad secondary screen support is rumoured +to be also coming with iOS 13

May 28, 2019

12:11 PM EDT

Ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week, images of iOS 13’s often-rumoured operating system-wide dark mode have leaked, according to 9to5Mac.

iOS 13 iPad reminders

As expected, the dark mode works across all apps, including Apple Music and even iOS’ built-in screenshot tool, according to the leaked image. The rumours indicate that the option to turn dark mode on and off is set to be featured in the Control Centre.

Along with dark mode, a number of Apple’s notable iOS apps are set to get overhauled as well in iOS 13. For example, the Reminders app now features separate sections for ‘Today,’ ‘Scheduled,’ ‘Flagged,’ and ‘All.’ Backing up previous rumours, the tech giant also reported plans to combine its ‘Find My Friends’ and ‘Find My iPhone’ apps into a single ‘Find My’ app.

Find My apps

Other apps set to receive updates include Apple’s Health app and Maps app. Apple recently confirmed that it’s working to improve Apple Maps by driving around Canada this summer to collect additional data. 9to5Mac goes on to mention that it’s also likely Apple will reveal official second screen support for the iPad when connected to a Mac at WWDC this year.

It’s likely that Apple will confirm new iOS 13 features and various rumoured app design overhauls during the company’s WWDC Keynote on Monday next week.

Image credit: 9to5Mac

Source: 9to5Mac

