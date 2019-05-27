Canada’s largest VR and AR expo returns to Toronto this weekend

VRTO, Canada’s largest virtual and augmented reality expo, will take place in Toronto this weekend for its fourth year running.
Founded and overseen by Toronto-born actor and media consultant Keram Malicki-Sánchez, the event will bring together more than 35 developers, researchers, writers, investors and more in the VR and AR from both Canada and abroad.
Some of the notable guests include Blake J. Harris (author of prominent books Console Wars and The History of the Future), Oliver Palmieri (director of Ubisoft Montreal’s XR Workshop), Tiptatat Chennavasin (co-founder of the $50 million dollar Venture Reality Fund) and Lee Vermeulen, CEO of Alientrap Games.
Speakers will engage in various discussions throughout the weekend about VR trends, the process of developing a VR experience, VR healthcare, eSports and more.
Meanwhile, VRTO will showcase VR and AR experience prototypes from both indie and AA developers. Additionally, the conference has also partnered with OCAD and Ontario Tech (formerly UOIT) Universities on VR development workshops for students and VR newcomers alike.
VRTO runs from June 1st to 3rd at the Toronto Media Arts Centre.
A full guest lineup and ticket information can be found on VRTO’s website.
