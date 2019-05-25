Get a bonus 5GB data add-on when you activate select Public Mobile plans

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is running a flash sale that will get you a bonus 5GB of data on select plans.
From May 25th until May 26th, 2019 at 11:59pm ET, new customers who activate a $25 per month or higher ‘ready-made’ plan online or in-store will get a one-time bonus 5GB data add-on.
To get the deal, you’ll have to visit the carrier’s website or a participating retailer, such as a Public Mobile Kiosk, Walmart, London Drugs, The Mobile Shop, Wow! Mobile, K-Mobile or select Koodo Authorized Dealers. Then, activate one of Public’s $25 or great plans. The deal doesn’t work with Public’s build your own plan option.
Public will provide eligible customers with a one-time 5GB data add-on within seven days of activation, and customers will be notified by text message when the bonus is applied. Alternatively, subscribers can check their Self-Serve account to see the bonus.
Additionally, Public Mobile is offering $0 SIM cards when you activate in-store at the same retailers as above, excluding Public Mobile kiosks and K-Mobile. This offer runs until May 31st, 2019.
You can learn more about the flash sale here, or activate a plan here.
