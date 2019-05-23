News
Telus invests $11 million to bring fibre network to La Mitis regional community municipalities

May 23, 2019

8:52 AM EDT

0 comments

Telus sign

Telus is investing $11 million to bring its PureFibre network to 12 La Mitis regional community municipalities in Quebec.

The communities include La Rédemption, Les Hauteurs, Métis-sur-Mer, Mont-Joli, Padoue, Price, Saint-Charles-Garnier, Saint-Donat, Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici, Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc, Saint-Gabriel-de-Rimouski and Saint-Octave-de-Métis.

Parts of the investment ($1.3 million) will come from the government’s Connect to Innovate program that was launched in 2016, and from the Quebec branché programs.

In the release, Telus said its team of 2,000 will help bridge the digital divide in these rural communities and deploy high-speed internet.

The deployment will begin over the summer and by 2019, 8,000 local families and businesses in the area will gain access to broadband services.

Source: Telus

