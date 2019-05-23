More than half of Torontonians still support Sidewalk Labs’ smart city: poll

A recent poll finds that the majority of Torontonians are still in favour of Sidewalk Lab’s controversial plan to create the ‘Quayside’ smart city on waterfront.
According to a survey conducted by Environics Research between April 23rd and May 11th for the Toronto Region Board of Trade, 54 percent of Torontonians either strongly or somewhat support Quayside. Meanwhile, 17 percent of respondents are somewhat or strongly opposed to the project and an additional 29 percent say they are uncertain or have no opinion.
Environics polled 426 Toronto residents and 574 others from across the Greater Toronto Area. When Environics polled 600 Torontonians in February, support for Quayside came in at 55 percent.
Part of the controversy behind Quayside stems from a lack of transparency from Sidewalk Labs. Quayside was initially proposed to take up 12-acres, but a major report from The Star found that Sidewalk plans to make the project far bigger.
However, Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff confirmed during a panel at the Collision tech conference in Toronto that the “master plan” for Quayside will be revealed in June.
The project calls for a mixed-use development consisting mostly of residential units. Waterfront Toronto will then have to approve the plan and likely run it by senior levels of government as well.
Via: The Toronto Star
