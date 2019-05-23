A recent update to the Manulife Bank Mobile app for iOS enables users to pay bills with more than 12,000 companies.
According to Manulife, this is twice as many before the update. The company suggests that customers check to see if any company they were previously unable to bill with is now available.
The system is also able to provide hints on how to find different payees and let customers know how long their account number should be.
The Manulife app allows users to sign in with Face ID or Touch ID. The app also enables users to check account balances, pay bills, deposit cheques, transfer money between and find an ABM.
It appears this update has not yet reached the Android variant.
Source: App Store, Via: iPhone in Canada
Comments