Telus invests $6.5 million to bring fibre to La Matapédia regional community municipalities

Telus is investing $6.5 million to bring its PureFibre network to 14 communities in La Matapédia regional community municipalities in Quebec.
The Vancouver-based telecom provider said on May 21st that 99 percent of local families will benefit from getting connected to the internet by 2020.
The 14 regional community municipalities that will get upgrades include Albertville, Amqui, Causapscal, Lac-au-Saumon, Routhierville, Saint-Alexandre-des-Lacs, Saint-Cléophas, Saint-Damase, Sainte-Florence, Sainte-Irène, Sainte-Marguerite-Marie, Saint-Moïse, Saint-Noël and Sayabec.
“Our 2,000 team members in Quebec rural communities eagerly tackle every technological hurdle when deploying high-speed networks in Quebec’s remote areas to bridge the digital divide,” Telus’ vice-president Marie-Christine D’Amours said in a release. “Thanks to Telus’ commitment to its customers, 10,000 families and businesses in La Matapédia will have direct access to the best and fastest Internet technology, while some of the world’s major cities don’t.”
The $6.5 million investment includes a one million contribution from Ottawa’s Connect to Innovate program, as well as the Québec branché programs.
The Connect to Innovate program launched in 2016 by the Liberal government in an effort to enhance broadband services in remote areas.
Source: Telus
