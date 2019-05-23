News
PREVIOUS|

Student pleaded guilty to 3,000 fake iPhone warranty claims

May 23, 2019

9:19 AM EDT

0 comments

The engineering student who made 3,000 fraudulent iPhone warranty claims pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court on May 21st.

The student had sent Apple fake iPhones claiming they didn’t work and received real ones in return, according to a Bloomberg article. While half of the student’s claims were rejected by Apple, the student was still able to get replacement phones in 1,493 cases that were worth nearly a million dollars.

Apple said fake phones are usually detected when technicians turn the phone on, but in the case of the student, none of the phones turned on and were deemed non-functional. The student also used multiple names to file claims so he wouldn’t be detected.

If the judge accepts the plea bargain then the student could be sent to prison for three years, 9to5Mac reported.

Source: Bloomberg via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

May 6, 2019

3:45 PM EDT

Apple’s first iOS game in nearly 11 years is Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard

News

May 9, 2019

5:45 PM EDT

New 2019 iPhone case leaks back up earlier three camera rumours

News

May 13, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

U.S. Supreme Court allows users to sue Apple for anti-competitive App Store practices [Update]

Comments