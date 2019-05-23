Students from University of Toronto win KPMG’s worldwide AI innovation challenge

Team Paramount AI, a group of students from the University of Toronto, has won the KPMG Ideation Challenge 2019, which included teams from nine countries around the world.
The challenge invited teams to use artificial intelligence to analyze and ‘crack’ complex business issues.
Team Paramount AI’s winning idea was a solution that looked at solving the issue of rising landfills by implementing the automation of waste segregation.
“Through the challenge these students experience the type of work member firms do for clients every day and it helps us identify future leaders with the necessary skills to design, develop and deliver industry-leading solutions for clients and for society,” Anthony Coops, head of KPMG Global Lighthouse Center of Excellence in Australia, said in a press release.
KPMG uses the research presented in the challenge to examine and uncover new innovative solutions, while also attracting individuals to the firm.
The team will present the idea to clients and data scientists at the KPMG Annual AI summit in October in Toronto.
Over 600 applicants from Canada, Australia, China, Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Netherlands, U.K. and the U.S. took part in the Ideation Challenge 2019.
Image credit: University of Toronto [Twitter]
Source: Consulting.ca
Comments