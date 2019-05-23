Microsoft has revealed several new Xbox One titles that will be added to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service between the end of May and early June.
For $11.99 CAD/month, Game Pass offers unlimited access to a catalogue of more than 200 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games.
Here are the new games coming to service between May 23rd and June 6th:
- Metal Gear Survive — May 23rd
- The Banner Saga — May 23rd
- Void Bastards — May 29th
- Dead by Daylight — May 30th
- Outer Wilds — May 30th
- Full Metal Furies — June 6th
- The Banner Saga 2 — June 6th
- Superhot — June 6th
While on the go, you can view your Game Pass library and queue new titles to download to your console using the free Xbox Game Pass app on Android and iOS.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft will likely reveal other June Game Pass titles during the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) next month. The company has its major annual Xbox E3 Briefing on Sunday, June 9th at 4pm ET and will hold an Inside Xbox E3 livestream the following day to make further announcements.
More information on how to tune in to both E3 livestreams can be found here.
Image credit: Superhot Team
Source: Microsoft
Comments