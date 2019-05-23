Innovation Minister announces $49 million investment towards digital healthcare platform

Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), has announced an investment of up to $49 million towards the acceleration of medical breakthroughs and personalization healthcare.
The investment will go towards the Digital Health and Discovery Platform (DHDP), a network of partners that work towards the creation of a nation-wide health data platform.
This new platform will allow researchers and doctors to develop personalized treatments to help discover cures. It will begin its research on cancer, and will expand to other areas of health in the future.
“By harnessing Canada’s strengths in health research and AI, we’re helping to usher in a new era of more personalized care that will mean better health outcomes. We’re excited to see all the new health and biosciences innovations that will result from this collaboration,” said Bains in a press release.
The government of Canada believes this project will benefit Canadians through the implementation of personalized treatments. It will also allow for a more collaborative health care system that will be able to maximize medical breakthroughs.
The platform will ensure the consent of the patients and the institutions involved while maintaining data privacy, safety, and security, according to the government.
Source: Government of Canada
Comments