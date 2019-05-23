Instagram’s IGTV platform now supports landscape video

Instagram has started to embrace landscape video formats, as its IGTV feature will not longer strictly display vertical videos.
The change comes after Instagram acknowledged that users were finding landscape videos on the platform, but were unable to view them in fullscreen when they turned their phones.
The platform is giving up part of its brand by moving away from its strictly vertical IGTV feature.
“In many ways, opening IGTV to more than just vertical videos is similar to when we opened Instagram to more than just square photos in 2015. It enabled creativity to flourish and engagement to rise – and we believe the same will happen again with IGTV,” Instagram said in a blog post.
Users will now be able to watch the content more comfortably on their phones, and creators will be given more freedom with their content.
Instagram says it will continue to enhance the IGTV feature to help its users grow their communities and expand their businesses across the platform.
Source: Instagram
Comments