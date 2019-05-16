Here are a few iOS apps designed with accessibility in mind

It’s Global Accessibility Awareness Day today.
The day, which promotes digital accessibility and inclusion for people with all disabilities, occurs on the 3rd Thursday every May.
If you or a loved one has any type of disability and you aren’t aware of some of the sick apps out there, take a look at this curated list of some apps that can be found in Apple’s iOS App Store.
Capti Voice: a literacy and reading support tool that allows users to listen to documents, news, books and more while improving productivity and makes reading a lot more fun.
Cost: Free
BlindSquare: an app that aids those who are visually impaired with their daily lives.
Cost: $54.99
Proloquo2Go: an augmentative and alternative communication app that’s used by people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses.
Cost: $349.99
Children with Autism: A Visual Schedule: this is one of the first wearable picture-based scheduler designed for children and adults with autism. Users are able to create picture-based daily schedules that are empowering.
Cost: $17.99
RunGo: a “virtual running partner” that offers users turn-by-turn voice directions for different paths, routes, and races.
