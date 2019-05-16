News
PREVIOUS

Here are a few iOS apps designed with accessibility in mind

May 16, 2019

7:02 AM EDT

0 comments

It’s Global Accessibility Awareness Day today.

The day, which promotes digital accessibility and inclusion for people with all disabilities, occurs on the 3rd Thursday every May.

If you or a loved one has any type of disability and you aren’t aware of some of the sick apps out there, take a look at this curated list of some apps that can be found in Apple’s iOS App Store.

Capti Voice: a literacy and reading support tool that allows users to listen to documents, news, books and more while improving productivity and makes reading a lot more fun.

Cost: Free

BlindSquare: an app that aids those who are visually impaired with their daily lives.

Cost: $54.99

Proloquo2Go: an augmentative and alternative communication app that’s used by people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses.

Cost: $349.99

Children with Autism: A Visual Schedule: this is one of the first wearable picture-based scheduler designed for children and adults with autism. Users are able to create picture-based daily schedules that are empowering.

Cost: $17.99

RunGo: a “virtual running partner” that offers users turn-by-turn voice directions for different paths, routes, and races.

Cost: Free with in-app purchases

Related Articles

News

Apr 25, 2019

12:54 PM EDT

App Store users are stuck in an endless loop bug when trying to update apps [Update]

News

May 13, 2019

2:10 PM EDT

iOS 12.3 rolling out now with new TV app, support for AirPlay 2 TVs

News

May 13, 2019

1:17 PM EDT

Apple’s new Apple TV app is now available in Canada [Update]

News

May 13, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

U.S. Supreme Court allows users to sue Apple for anti-competitive App Store practices [Update]

Comments