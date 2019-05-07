Indie darling Dead Cells coming to iOS this summer, Android at a later date

Dead Cells, the hit roguelike Metroidvania game from French developer Motion Twin, is coming to iOS this summer.
The game launched on consoles and PC in August 2018 and is being ported to iOS by French publisher Playdigious. An Android version is also in the works, although a specific release date has yet to be confirmed.
In Dead Cells, players take control of a reanimated corpse that must fight its way through a dungeon containing many procedurally-generated interconnected areas. As you hack your way through deadly enemies, you’ll obtain new weapons, abilities, power-ups and money.
The mobile version will feature two control schemes — ‘original’ and ‘auto-hit.’ The former option offers the same experience as the console/PC versions, just with screen taps and swipes instead of buttons, while auto-hit streamlines combat for mobile devices.
Additionally, iOS players will be able to connect a Made for iPhone (MFi) controller for a more traditional gameplay experience.
Dead Cells has an average score of 89 on Metacritic across PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and has sold over one million copies to date.
Playdigious says the iOS version of Dead Cells will cost €9.99 (about $15 CAD). Unlike many mobile games, this will be a one-time cost and will not feature any in-app purchases.
Players can sign up for updates on the mobile version on Playdigious’ website.
Via: Variety
Comments