MobiledgeX, an edge computing company, announced that it is partnering with Telus to trial its edge network in Canada.
Mobile application developers, consumer device makers, and loT hardware manufacturers will be assisted by a network of contributing MobiledgeX operators to innovate with these new edge capabilities.
Applications such as real-time multiplayer gaming and immersive Augmented Reality (AR) require higher bandwidth and new backend services. Edge computing will allow these applications to be delivered in 4G networks.
Edge computing also allows for the acceleration of innovation and prepares for the distribution that will be required when 5G goes mainstream.
“Telus is excited to pioneer edge computing technology in Canada as the first operator to collaborate with MobiledgeX and empower next-generation technologies and experiences,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, the Chief Technology Officer at Telus, in a recent press release.
The MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R1.0, piloted by Telus, will collect processors and GPUs in virtualized cloudlets in the main sites near Telus’ wireless and wired access networks.
Technology partners that have demanding performance and data governance requirements can plan their participation in the trial and strategize their future use of edge computing.
Edge computing will give operators the ability to make a mark in the next generation ecosystem of application developers and device creators.
Source: MobiledgeX
