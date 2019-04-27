News
PREVIOUS|

New SEC deal requires stricter oversight of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets

Musk now has to clear some Tesla-related tweets with a lawyer

Apr 27, 2019

12:33 PM EDT

0 comments

Thanks to an agreement reached with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following a dispute over Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets, a lawyer will have to vet some of his company-related tweets.

Musk and the SEC reached the agreement in a Manhattan federal court after U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan essentially ordered the two to figure it out following the SEC’s request that the judge hold Musk in contempt for a February tweet. Next, Nathan must approve the deal.

The tweet in question related to Tesla’s production figures, appearing to contradict values in a letter sent to company shareholders. Musk later corrected the tweet, noting he misstated the production number. Despite that, the SEC said in a court filing that Musk didn’t “seek or receive preapproval prior to publishing [the] tweet, which was inaccurate and disseminated to over 24 million people.”

Further, the SEC saw the tweet as a violation of an earlier settlement between it and Musk regarding the infamous “420” tweet.

That settlement required Musk pay a $20 million USD (roughly $27 million CAD) and step down as Tesla’s board chairman. Musk later tweeted that the tweet was “worth it.

Additionally, the settlement required Musk seek approval for some of his statements related to Tesla’s operations — a requirement Musk’s lawyer, John Hueston, claimed created a “murky policy” around the CEO’s tweets because of its vagueness.

Thankfully, the new settlement resolves that, stating Musk must “obtain the preapproval of an experienced securities lawyer employed by [Tesla] of any written communication” relating to company financial figures, statements, deals, legal decisions, forecasts, estimates or “such other topics as the Company or the majority of the independent members of its Board of Directors may request, if it or they believe preapproval of communications regarding such additional topics would protect the interests of the Company’s shareholders.”

In other words, Musk now has clear boundaries about what he can and can’t tweet regarding Tesla — something that’s likely best for both the company and Musk himself.

Source: Gizmodo

Related Articles

News

Mar 27, 2019

12:31 PM EDT

Tesla’s new board chairman says Musk uses Twitter ‘wisely’

Business

Mar 7, 2019

3:39 PM EDT

Elon Musk’s U.S. security clearance is under review over marijuana use

News

Apr 4, 2019

5:09 PM EDT

Elon Musk and his tweets are out of the SEC’s dog house – for now

News

Sep 18, 2018

1:52 PM EDT

Twitter to allow users to view tweets in reverse chronological order again

Comments