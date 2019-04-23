Zillow app offers 3D tours of homes across Canada

Online real estate database Zillow has launched a free iOS app that lets users create and navigate 3D tours of Canadian homes.
To create these tours, the Zillow 3D Home app combines artificial intelligence (AI) and 360-degree panoramic photos. The app offers suggestions on which images to take and will use AI to stitch together the images, enhance their exposure and select thumbnails that best represent each room.
Zillow says 3D tours can be created in as little as 15 to 20 minutes. These tours can then be found in the ‘My 3D Home’ dashboard of the app. From here, tours can be edited, shared privately or added to a listing at no cost.
The 3D Home app was first tested in select U.S. markets in January 2018 before the recent wide rollout across Canada and the U.S. Thousands of 3D home tours were created during this testing period. In Canada, Zillow piloted the app with Century 21 Heritage Group and Century 21 Fusion.
According to Zillow’s 2018 Group Consumer Housing Trends Report, 45 percent of Gen Z and 41 percent of Millennial buyers find 3D tours or recorded video of a home “very or extremely important in helping them decide on their home.”
Zillow 3D Home can be downloaded on iOS here.
A Zillow spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that the company will evaluate demand for an Android version of the app over time.
Source: Zillow
Comments