Sega reveals 10 more Genesis Mini games, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Contra: Hard Corps

Apr 18, 2019

1:57 PM EDT

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Last month, Sega unveiled the Genesis Mini, a retro console that comes pre-installed with 40 classic Sega Genesis games.

At the time, the company confirmed 10 of those titles, including Castlevania: Bloodlines, Sonic the Hedgehog and ToeJam & Earl. 

Now, Sega has revealed 10 more games that will be included with the plug-and-play system:

  • Earthworm Jim
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
  • World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
  • Contra: Hard Corps
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Thunder Force III
  • Super Fantasy Zone
  • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Landstalker

Sega says it will reveal the remaining 20 titles ahead of the console’s September 19th launch date. The Sega Genesis Mini will cost $99 CAD.

Image credit: Sega

Via: Kotaku

Comments