Sega reveals 10 more Genesis Mini games, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Contra: Hard Corps

Last month, Sega unveiled the Genesis Mini, a retro console that comes pre-installed with 40 classic Sega Genesis games.
At the time, the company confirmed 10 of those titles, including Castlevania: Bloodlines, Sonic the Hedgehog and ToeJam & Earl.
Now, Sega has revealed 10 more games that will be included with the plug-and-play system:
- Earthworm Jim
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Streets of Rage 2
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Landstalker
Sega says it will reveal the remaining 20 titles ahead of the console’s September 19th launch date. The Sega Genesis Mini will cost $99 CAD.
Image credit: Sega
Via: Kotaku
Comments