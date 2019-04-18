Alleged official renders of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL surface online

Alleged official renders of the long-rumoured Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL have surfaced.
Google has yet to officially announce either phone though Android Headlines is confident that the image below is an official rendering of the final version of these two devices.
That said, without an official announcement from Google, we can’t confirm that either of these handsets are actually the midrange Pixel 3a or 3a XL.
With Google announcing an addition to the Pixel lineup for May 7th during Google I/O, it’s possible that the company will officially announce the Pixel 3a series on May 7th.
Whether this phone will come to Canada is unknown. While Google has always released its Pixel smartphones in Canada, considering this is the company’s first mid-range handset, it’s unclear if the tech giant plans to release it everywhere. However, according to a previous rumour, the 3a and 3a XL will cost $650 and $800 CAD respectively.
Reportedly the 3a and 3a XL will both include a headphone jack, lack notches and will launch with Android 9 Pie.
The 3a will sport a 5.6-inch 2,220 x 1,080-pixel resolution and the 3a XL a 6-inch a 2,160 x 1,080pixel resolution, according to Android Headlines.
Some speculation suggests the 3a XL will feature a Snapdragon 710 or a Snapdragon 670, while the 3a will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 chip.
Source: Android Headlines
