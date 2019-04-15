GoPro is bringing its camera replacement service to Canada

GoPro announced on Monday that it’s bringing its GoPro Plus camera replacement subscription to Canada.
Priced at $5 per month, GoPro Plus offers up to two no-questions-asked device replacements per 12 months to GoPro camera owners.
In addition to Canada, GoPro plans to expand the availability of GoPro Plus to 24 other countries, including Australia, France, Germany and the U.K.
“Part of what makes a GoPro special is that you can use it in any situation,” said GoPro’s CEO Nick Woodman. “With the GoPro Plus damaged camera replacement benefit, subscribers can have the confidence their camera is covered, no questions asked.”
GoPro first started replacing cameras as part of its GoPro Plus service at the start of this year. Other perks of the service include unlimited cloud storage and half-priced accessories.
MobileSyrup has reached out to GoPro to find out additional details about its plans for the service in Canada. The article will be updated with a response.
Via: Engadget
