Google’s ‘Bonito’ and ‘Sargo’ devices have been spotted in the device catalogue of the tech giant’s Play Developer console. Reddit user ‘ElegyD‘ discovered the phones and detailed some of the specs for both devices in a post to r/Android.
For those who don’t know, Bonito and Sargo are the codenames for long-rumoured midrange handsets, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Though the Play Developer Console indicates the devices will use 3840MB of RAM, similar to other manufacturers, Google will advertise 4GB of RAM.
Unfortunately, the console doesn’t say much else about the duo of handsets, such as its release date or where it’ll be available.
A previous leak from Android Police indicated that the phone will launch in Spring,
Other rumours indicate the devices will come in black, white and some sort of ‘iris’ colour variant. Additionally, both handsets will reportedly sport a Snapdragon 670 chipset.
Source: Reddit
