Google Maps users can report heavy traffic with ‘slowdown’ option

Users can now report heavy traffic in real-time

Apr 5, 2019

12:21 PM EDT

Google Maps is rolling out a new report option that will let users disclose ‘slowdowns’ while they travel.

While Maps displays traffic naturally, this function will allow travellers to report real-time traffic jams, rather than relying on Google’s data.

This should also increase Maps’ accuracy since it takes time for Google to collect and publish data, which could make the information outdated.

Accessing this option is the same as reporting any other incidents.

While you’re on a trip, simply tap the drop-menu button, select ‘add a report’ and the ‘slowdown’ option should be located there.

However, this update is still being rolled out, so some users might not have this functionality yet.

Source: 9to5Google

