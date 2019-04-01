New Facebook feature offers users more info and control over News Feeds

Facebook is introducing a new feature called ‘Why am I seeing this post?’ to give users more information and control over what appears in their News Feeds.
The feature will allow users to see how their past interactions on Facebook impact the ranking of posts in the News Feed. Now, by visiting the drop down menu in the right-hand corner of a post, users will be able to learn why specific posts are appearing in their News Feeds.
Facebook says its News Feed algorithms consider a variety of factors, including friends that have been added, Groups that have been joined, Pages that have been followed and more.
With that in mind, the ‘Why am I seeing this post?’ feature will let users see how often they interact with various posts, Pages and Groups, as well as the popularity of the posts shared by the people, Pages and Groups they follow.
Additionally, this new ‘Why am I seeing this post?’ section will include shortcuts to pre-existing News Feed personalization tools like ‘See First,’ ‘Unfollow,’ ‘News Feed Preferences’ and ‘Privacy Shortcuts‘ so they can immediately act on what they’ve learned about their feeds.
The company says this is the first time it has “built information on how ranking works” directly into the Facebook user experience.
For more News Feed management, Facebook is also updating its ‘Why am I seeing this ad?’ feature to give users additional context on the ads that pop up to them.
Now, this feature will provide details such as when the advertiser has uploaded information to its Page or whether the advertiser worked with another marketing partner to run the ad.
Source: Facebook
