News
PREVIOUS

OnePlus teases a car

Well, this is unexpected

Mar 29, 2019

11:40 AM EDT

0 comments

On Friday morning, OnePlus shared a new teaser via Twitter.

“Coming soon,” reads the tweet, with a picture of what appears to be a sports car accompanying the text.

At first I was a bit mystified by the teaser, but then a colleague pointed out that could be an extension of the McLaren partnership OnePlus announced at the end of last year. To date, that partnership has yielded the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Notably, however, when the two companies first announced they were collaborating, they specifically stated their partnership was a “long-term” one.

Perhaps McLaren plans to announce a special edition OnePlus vehicle?

In any case, I’m sure we’ll learn more about what OnePlus has in store in the coming weeks.

What do you think OnePlus is teasing?

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Feb 26, 2019

11:51 AM EDT

OnePlus 7 won’t include wireless charging: OnePlus CEO

News

Nov 27, 2018

8:51 AM EDT

OnePlus is partnering with automaker McLaren

News

Nov 29, 2018

10:05 AM EDT

McLaren-branded OnePlus 6T reportedly to feature 10GB of RAM

News

Mar 3, 2019

2:47 PM EDT

OnePlus 7 render reveals pop-up camera, 6.5-inch ‘all-screen’ display

Comments