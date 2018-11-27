OnePlus is partnering with automaker McLaren

On Tuesday, OnePlus announced a new partnership with automaker McLaren.
The two companies will unveil their first collaboration on December 11th, 2018 at the McLaren Technology Centre in the United Kingdom. According to the automaker, the partnership incorporates both McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing.
Beyond that, the two companies aren’t saying much about what their partnership will involve. However, if past OnePlus partnerships are any indication, we’ll see the company launch a new colour option for its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 6T. That said, the fact the two companies issued a joint press release suggests they’re planning something bigger.
In any case, we’ll find out next month what OnePlus has in store for its fans.
Source: McLaren
