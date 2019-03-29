News
PREVIOUS

Best Buy Canada mobile sale offers $0 iPhone XR, $100 Samsung Galaxy S10+ with gift card

Deals run until April 1st

Mar 29, 2019

11:43 AM EDT

0 comments

S10

Best Buy Canada is currently running a four-day mobile-centric sale that offers discounts on the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and more.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals. Note that each offer includes a Best Buy gift card that can be used in-store and online.

  • iPhone XR 64GB — $0 (save $100), plus a $250 gift card on select 2-year Ultra Plans with Rogers and Bell or $0 (save $100), plus a $300 gift card on select 2-year XXL/Diamond Plus Plans with Koodo and Virgin
  • iPhone X 64GB — $0 (save $200), plus a $100 gift card on select 2-year Premium Plus Plans with Bell and Rogers or $0 (save $200), plus a $200 gift card on select 2-year plans with Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin and Fido
  • iPhone 8 Plus 64GB — $0 (save $250), plus $250 gift card on select 2-year plans with Rogers, Bell and Telus
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $459.99 (save up to $360 and get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card when you trade in any phone with a 2-year plan with Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin, Koodo and Fido)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $319.99 (save up to $300 and get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card when you trade in any phone with a 2-year plan with Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin, Koodo and Fido)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $99.99 (save up to $300 and get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card when you trade in any phone with a 2-year plan Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin, Koodo and Fido)

The deals will run until April 1st.

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Nov 30, 2018

10:03 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada brings back the tech deals with its ‘Black Friday Extended’ sale

Resources

Mar 8, 2019

4:06 PM EDT

Here are all of February’s mobile-related announcements

News

Feb 16, 2019

6:03 PM EDT

New Apple ad explores the morality of using bokeh on a child

News

Feb 15, 2019

5:10 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada offering deals on Beats by Dre headphones

Comments