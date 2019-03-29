Best Buy Canada mobile sale offers $0 iPhone XR, $100 Samsung Galaxy S10+ with gift card

Best Buy Canada is currently running a four-day mobile-centric sale that offers discounts on the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and more.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals. Note that each offer includes a Best Buy gift card that can be used in-store and online.
- iPhone XR 64GB — $0 (save $100), plus a $250 gift card on select 2-year Ultra Plans with Rogers and Bell or $0 (save $100), plus a $300 gift card on select 2-year XXL/Diamond Plus Plans with Koodo and Virgin
- iPhone X 64GB — $0 (save $200), plus a $100 gift card on select 2-year Premium Plus Plans with Bell and Rogers or $0 (save $200), plus a $200 gift card on select 2-year plans with Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin and Fido
- iPhone 8 Plus 64GB — $0 (save $250), plus $250 gift card on select 2-year plans with Rogers, Bell and Telus
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB — $459.99 (save up to $360 and get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card when you trade in any phone with a 2-year plan with Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin, Koodo and Fido)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB — $319.99 (save up to $300 and get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card when you trade in any phone with a 2-year plan with Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin, Koodo and Fido)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB — $99.99 (save up to $300 and get up to a $400 Best Buy gift card when you trade in any phone with a 2-year plan Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin, Koodo and Fido)
The deals will run until April 1st.
Source: Best Buy Canada
