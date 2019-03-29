BlackBerry reports $255 million revenue and 9 percent growth in Q4 2019

Waterloo-based company BlackBerry reported a nine percent year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 2019 totalling $255 million USD ($304 million CAD).
The company’s fourth quarter 2019 results were released on March 29th, indicating BlackBerry’s total revenue and software and services revenue increased 16 percent year-over-year, amounting to $246 million USD ($328 million CAD).
BlackBerry’s operating income for Q4 2019 was reported at $28 million USD ($37.42 million CAD), and net earnings per basic share came to $0.09 USD ($0.12 CAD).
For the three months ending on February 28th, 2019, BlackBerry reported total cash for short-term and long-term investments was $1 billion USD ($1.34 billion CAD).
“We delivered on all of our fiscal 2019 financial commitments and created a solid foundation for continued profitable revenue growth in fiscal 2020,” John Chen, BlackBerry’s CEO and executive chairman, said in the earnings report.
“I am pleased to note that BlackBerry is recognized as a $1 billion [USD] plus revenue company in security software. The combination of BlackBerry Cylances’ lightweight AI and machine learning cybersecurity capabilities with BlackBerry Spark, our secure communications platform, will make our endpoint management and embedded software products stronger and more essential for enterprises to generate value from the Internet of Things.”
Source: BlackBerry
Comments