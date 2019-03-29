Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in April

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this April
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Bad Boys have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
However, don’t expect Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Captain America: The Winter Soldier to come back to the streaming service. With Disney creating its own streaming platform, more Disney-owned properties will likely leave Netflix over the next few months. To that point Star Wars: The Clone Wars will continue with its seventh season on Disney’s platform.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in April:
What’s Leaving Netflix
- Downtown Abbey: series 1-6 ( 04/01/2019)
- The Gift (04/01/19)
- Dawn of the Dead (04/03/19)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: season 1-5 (04/07/19)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions (o4/07/19)
- Big Eyes (04/24/19)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (04/24/19)
