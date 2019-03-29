News
Oppo tries to kill the notch with a wedge-shaped pop-up camera

Mar 29, 2019

9:17 AM EDT

Oppo's new Reno smartphone

We’ve seen Android phone manufacturers, particularly Chinese ones like Vivo, dabble with pop-up cameras to build the perfect notchless smartphone. However, if new images from Slashleaks are accurate, OnePlus sister company Oppo may have created the most unique take on the pop-up selfie camera yet.

What you see above and in the video below is the Oppo Reno, a smartphone that features a wedge-shaped pop-up selfie camera.

It’s an odd design, to be sure, but if nothing else, Oppo deserves credit for thinking outside the box. And while it’s still a mechanical mechanism, with all the pitfalls that entail in a consumer-facing electronic, the wedge shape is pretty clever. Notice that the mechanism includes not only a front-facing camera, but a flash module and front-facing speaker as well.

Notably, the phone also doesn’t feature the significant chin bezel we’ve seen on a lot of Android smartphones.

Unfortunately, at the moment there’s not a lot of other info about the Reno, but here’s hoping it’s

