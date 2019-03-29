News
Freedom Mobile to launch new long-distance add-ons on April 4th

Mar 29, 2019

3:02 PM EDT

freedom mobile

On April 4th, Freedom Mobile will launch new long-distance add-ons targeted at customers who have family outside of Canada.

Customers can purchase long-distance add-ons for specific countries and groups of countries from around the world. We obtained the following information from an internal Freedom Mobile document.

  • The long distance add-on for China and Hong Kong costs $5 per month for 300 minutes
  • The long distance add-on for India costs $5 per month for 200 minutes
  • The long distance add-on for Bangladesh costs $5 per month for 150 minutes
  • The long distance add-on for Pakistan and Mexico costs $5 per month for 100 minutes
  • The long distance add-on for Philippines, United Kingdom and Northern Ireland costs $5 per month for 40 minutes
  • The long distance add-on for Jamaica, Nigeria and Ethiopia costs $5 per month for 20 minutes
  • The long distance add-on for U.S. costs $7 per month but it brings unlimited minutes.

Freedom also plans to introduce two new ‘World Saver’ add-ons that will reduce international long distance rates. The first of the two add-ons, the ‘Big Gig World Saver Freedom Nationwide,’ will cost an extra $5 per month. This add-on will be available to ‘Big Gig’ plan subscribers. For non-Big Gig plan account holders, there’s the regular ‘World Saver Freedom Nationwide’ add-on priced at $8 per month.

Freedom did not provide comment to MobileSyrup regarding the upcoming changes.

