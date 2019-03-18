There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- $20 off any SpeakOut phone with $50 airtime voucher purchase
Ongoing
- FREE SIM card + $25 Bonus airtime with $100 airtime purchase
Bell
New
- Various bonus data on all Share plans options (QC)
Ongoing
- Double data on Share plan data options up to 7GB (main regions)
- Double data on 6GB Share plans data option (MB)
- Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
- 5GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan + $15/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 4GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+ and the Alcatel 1
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
Chatr
Ongoing
- Removed $35 and $45 Talk & Text Only plans with Canada and Canada-US talk
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover 7 Plan offers 7GB of data per month for $55/month + tab
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- All Large, XL and XXL plans now come with unlimited minutes at no extra cost (main regions)
- 3GB bonus on all Pulse plans except 10GB plan which comes with 5GB bonus (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 1GB Pulse plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB and 5GB plans, 4GB bonus on other plans (QC)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on $40+ plans (except $43 plan)
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE + 3GB LTE + 6.5GB 3G data promo plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- 50GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
- New customers who BYO phone get $5/mo. off when activating a new line on a Home 2GB or Freedom LTE + 3G Promo plan OR $10/mo. off on a 10GB+ Big Gig or any Big Gig + Talk plan (in-store only)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- Up to $400 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- Limited -time promo plans (main regions and QC)
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
- Double booster add-ons when activating a Prepaid plan
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ on the Tab
- $100 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e on the Tab
- Various bonus gifts with select smartphones activation on the Tab
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
- 1GB bonus data with $45 Prepaid plan
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Text-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo.
- $35/30 Days promo plan with 50 Canada mins and 2GB
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- 6GB bonus data on 4GB data option, 8GB bonus data on 6GB Data option, and 5GB bonus on all other data options for Share Everything plans (main regions)
- Updated offer: 4GB bonus data on all Share Everything plans, except 5GB and 8GB options that have double data (QC)
- Updated offer: 5GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $15/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Customers buying a new device can get the VIP 85 plan without needing to subscribe to additional services (new customers who BYO phone also qualify and get $10/mo. off)
- Unlimited data, 150 mins. nationwide calling and text for $60/mo. with BYO device
- Buy one, get one FREE offer on any device activated on a 2-year voice and data plan (in-store only)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus + FREE Wireless Charger Duo
- $100 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e + FREE Wireless Charger Duo
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Updated offer: Double data on 5GB and 8GB Shared plans and 4GB bonus on 2GB and 10GB+ data options (QC)
Ongoing
- Double data on 3GB, 5GB and 7GB Shared plans (main regions)
- Double data on 6GB Shared plan (MB)
- Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
- 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $15/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (main regions) OR $10/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $100 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR
Videotron
Ongoing
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- $100 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- 1GB bonus data with 2GB basic plan
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus on all plans except 10GB plan which comes with 5GB bonus (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 2GB plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB and 5GB plans, 4GB bonus on other plans (QC)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Bonus gift card on select phones
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
Comments