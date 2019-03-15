Apple continues privacy marketing campaign with latest iPhone ad

Given that privacy has always been a significant part of Apple’s ethos, it comes as no surprise that the tech giant’s latest iPhone ad once again places an emphasis on the subject.
The ad boldly proclaims that the iPhone is synonymous with privacy.
“Privacy. That’s iPhone,” reads the ad.
“If privacy matters in your life, it should matter to the phone your life is on,” continues the ad as it runs through different privacy-related scenarios.
This is far from the first time Apple has boasted about its emphasis on privacy. For example, the company put up a massive billboard in Las Vegas during CES 2019 that read, “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone.” The ad was a clear shot at Google and Amazon — two companies that always have a significant presence at CES.
In an almost amusing turn of events, only a few weeks after CES, news broke regarding a massive FaceTime security bug that allowed people to listen to group call contacts through the video chat program before they’re actually picked up.
The security flaw has since been fixed.
In other news, Apple is expected to launch its new subscription platform and streaming video service at an upcoming March 25th keynote.
Comments