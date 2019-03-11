Samsung Galaxy Fold ‘day in the life’ video surfaces online

Samsung reveals a day in the life with the Galaxy Fold.
An animated video ad from the South Korean manufacturer shows different use-cases for the phone, such as using the full 7.3-inch display for maps, as well as using a video chatting app alongside Samsung’s Internet browser and texting app. Another use-case for the device is to watch a cooking video alongside, a timer and the calendar app.
The phone sports what Samsung calls ‘App Continuity’ which allows users to seamlessly use apps while folding and unfolding the device. That’s one of the features that Samsung uses during the video, alongside triple app multitasking.
When folded the handset features a 4.6-inch display that users can easily fit into their pockets.
The Galaxy Fold features a 7nm, chipset, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFC 3.0 storage. The device uses two batteries to deliver the equivalent of 4,380mAh of battery power.
Samsung’s foldable handset costs $1,980 USD (approximately $2,600 CAD).
This incredibly priced device starts shipping on April 26th.
Source: SlashGear
