Netflix is removing Lac-Mégantic train derailment footage from ‘Bird Box’

Although Netflix initially refused to remove footage of the 2013 Lac-Mégantic, Quebec train derailment disaster from its blockbuster film ‘Bird Box,’ the streaming service has had a change of heart.
“Netflix and the filmmakers of ‘Bird Box’ have decided to replace the clip,” said the streaming platform in a recent statement to The Canadian Press. “We’re sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Mégantic community.”‘
Lac-Mégantic mayor Julie Morin led the demand to remove the footage from Birdbox. In a statement to The Canadian Press, Morin said that she is satisfied with Netflix’s decision.
“Yes, there was a delay, but I think in the end, what’s more important for me, is that we have a solution to this situation we felt was important to settle,” said Morin.
Netflix initially apologized for including the footage in the film but didn’t remove it. Now, three months later, the streaming service has changed its mind on the subject. According to The Canadian Press, the footage will be removed within the next two weeks.
The Lac-Mégantic train derailment and explosion resulted in the death of 47 people.
Source: The Canadian Press
