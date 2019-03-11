There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- FREE SIM card + $25 Bonus airtime with $100 airtime purchase
Bell
New
- Double data on Share plan data options up to 7GB (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data on all Share plan data options except 5GB plan that comes with double data (QC)
- Double data on 6GB Share plans data option (SK)
- Updated offer: 5GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan (main regions)
- Updated offer: $15/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
Ongoing
- Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
- 4GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR, XS or XS Max
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+ and the Alcatel 1
- 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
Chatr
Ongoing
- Removed $35 and $45 Talk & Text Only plans with Canada and Canada-US talk
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover 7 Plan offers 7GB of data per month for $55/month + tab
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans for new and existing customers
Fido
New
- All Large, XL and XXL plans now come with unlimited minutes at no extra cost (main regions)
- $5/mo. increase on Large, XL and XXL plans (main regions)
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus on all Pulse plans except 10GB plan which comes with 5GB bonus (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 1GB Pulse plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB and 5GB plans, 4GB bonus on other plans (QC)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on $40+ plans (except $43 plan)
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE + 3GB LTE + 6.5GB 3G data promo plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- 50GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
- New customers who BYO phone get $5/mo. off when activating a new line on a Home 2GB or Freedom LTE + 3G Promo plan OR $10/mo. off on a 10GB+ Big Gig or any Big Gig + Talk plan (in-store only)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- Up to $400 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
Koodo Mobile
New
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus on the Tab
- $100 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e on the Tab
- Double booster add-ons when activating a Prepaid plan
Ongoing
- Limited -time promo plans (main regions and QC)
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
- Various bonus gifts with select smartphones activation on the Tab
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
- 1GB bonus data with $45 Prepaid plan
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Text-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo.
- $35/30 Days promo plan with 50 Canada mins and 2GB
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Added Upfront Edge program on Ultra tab or Premium+ tab for the latest smartphones which allows customers to return their phone at the end of the 2-year term to pay a lower upfront fee (available in-store only)
- 5GB bonus data on Ultra Tab, 4GB bonus data on Premium+ and Premium Tabs, and 3GB bonus on No Tab for all Share Everything plans (main regions)
- $5/mo. increase on 1GB, 2GB and 4GB data options (NB/NL/NS/PE)
- Updated offer: double bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $15/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Up to $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XS or XS Max (in-store only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Customers buying a new device can get the VIP 85 plan without needing to subscribe to additional services (new customers who BYO phone also qualify and get $10/mo. off)
- Unlimited data, 150 mins. nationwide calling and text for $60/mo. with BYO device
- Buy one, get one FREE offer on any device activated on a 2-year voice and data plan (in-store only)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus + FREE Wireless Charger Duo
- $100 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e + FREE Wireless Charger Duo
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Double data on 3GB, 5GB and 7GB Shared plans (main regions)
- Double data on 6GB Shared plan (MB)
- Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 8GB Shared plans (QC)
- Replaced $15 Talk & Text Prepaid plan with a Text-only Prepaid plan and replaced the $22 and $50 Talk & Text Prepaid plans with $25 and $40 Talk & Text Prepaid plans
- Updated Prepaid plans with data and kept only 2 options
Ongoing
- Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
- 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $15/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (main regions) OR $10/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR or X
Videotron
New
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- $100 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- 1GB bonus data with 2GB basic plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- Removed all plans with 500 minutes for Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Plus plans (main regions)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus on all plans except 10GB plan which comes with 5GB bonus (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 2GB plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB and 5GB plans, 4GB bonus on other plans (QC)
- Bonus gift card on select phones
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
