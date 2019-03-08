Google has rolled out ‘Continued Conversation‘ for Assistant-powered Smart Displays like the JBL Link View.
This feature allows Google Assistant to listen for questions for about eight seconds after it provides the user with an answer.
The Continued Conversation feature was originally only available on standard Google Home devices, but now, Smart Displays can access it too.
When it works, it goes something like this:
Me: “Hey Google, what’s the weather today?”
Assistant: “Currently it’s -2.”
Me: “What about tomorrow?”
Assistant: “Tomorrow’s weather has a high of 1 degree and a low of -7.”
The feature makes it much more conversational to ask the digital assistant more than one question in a row.
When this feature is active, you’ll notice a Google Assistant waveform in the top left-hand corner of the screen.
Notably, users need to have their Google Assistant language set to U.S. English for the feature to work.
There are only two Smart Displays available in Canada: the JBL Link View and the Lenovo Smart Display.
Source: Google
