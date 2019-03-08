News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo Switch exclusive JRPG Octopath Traveler is getting a mobile prequel

The mobile game will keep Octopath Traveler's 2D spite-based aesthetics along with its battle system

Mar 8, 2019

4:49 PM EST

0 comments

Square Enix has announced a prequel to its JRPG Octopath Traveler, which was a Nintendo Switch exclusive, for iOS and Android devices.

The game will keep the 2D sprite-based graphics, along with the battle mechanics that Octopath Traveler was applauded for.

However, a new addition to this mobile version is an eight-character party in battle, which is significantly more than its Nintendo Switch counter-part.

There will also be story elements in this game, although whether it’ll be structured like the Switch version or take a different approach is yet to be seen.

Square Enix will release the new game in Japan later this year. The company hasn’t said if it plans to release the game in North America yet.

If you’re interested in the original game, MobileSyrup wrote a review of Octopath Traveler, which can be found here.

Source: Twitter @OCTOPATH_SP via Game Informer

Related Articles

News

Feb 28, 2019

8:07 AM EST

Disney and Square Enix launch free ‘Kingdom Hearts’ PlayStation VR experience

News

Oct 5, 2018

7:14 PM EST

Square Enix ‘heavily interested’ in bringing Kingdom Hearts III to the Nintendo Switc...

Features

Aug 4, 2018

2:00 PM EST

Octopath Traveler isn’t Final Fantasy VI, but that’s okay [This Week in Gaming]

News

Feb 27, 2019

10:17 AM EST

Pokémon ‘Sword’ and ‘Shield’ coming to Nintendo Switch later this year

Comments