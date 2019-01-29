Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in February

Microsoft has announced the free titles that will be offered to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in February as part of the Games with Gold program.
Notably, February’s lineup includes games from the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox generations.
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon: available February 1st to 28th on Xbox One
- Super Bomberman R: available February 16th to March 15th on Xbox One
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue: available February 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: available February 16th to 28th (original Xbox game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
Developer: Inti Creates Co.
Publisher: Inti Creates Co
In Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, gamers play as a demon slayer named Zangestu. Zangestu uses a sword and whip against powerful demons in this 8-bit style game.
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon initially came out on the Xbox One in June of 2018. It normally costs $9.99.
Super Bomberman R
Developers: Konami, HexaDrive
Publisher: Konami
Super Bomberman R lets players move around a 2D grid trapping and dropping bombs in order to best their opponents. The game also has a story mode with 50 levels and a co-op mode.
Super Bomberman R originally came out on June 2018 on Xbox One. It usually costs $59.99.
Assassin’s Creed Rogue
Developer: Ubisoft Sofia
Publishers: Ubisoft
In Assassin’s Creed Rogue, you play as Shay Patrick Cormac, a new recruit to the Colonial Brotherhood of Assassins. Assassin’s Creed Rogue is a stealth action-adventure game within an open world environment similar to other games in the series.
Assassin’s Creed Rogue originally released on the Xbox 360 back in November 2014. It regularly costs $29.83
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
Developer: Raven Software
Publishers: LucasArts, Activision
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is set within the Star Wars universe, where the player is put through Jedi training, where they learn to fight with Lightsabers and use Jedi Force powers.
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy originally released on Xbox in September 2003. It regularly costs $9.99
While you wait for February, you can also still download January’s Xbox Games with Gold titles, which includes Canadian made-game Celeste.
Source: Xbox
Comments