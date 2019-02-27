News
PREVIOUS|

Vidéotron offering free Samsung Galaxy tablet on 3GB cellular plan with phone purchase

Get a cellular Galaxy Tab A with the purchase of two Samsung phones

Feb 27, 2019

12:45 PM EST

0 comments

Videotron

Quebec carrier Vidéotron is currently running a promotion that offers a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch tablet with a 3GB cellular data plan for $0 when customers purchase new Samsung phones.

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll have tobuye two Samsung phones and activate them on 2-year Premium Mobile plans. You can choose between the Galaxy S8, S9 or S10 series of phones, as well as the Galaxy Note 8 and 9.

Premium Mobile plans start at 6GB/$67.95 per month and go up to 12GB/$124.95 per month.

The Tab A promotion also includes a subscription to Vidéotron’s club illico service, which offers unlimited access to a vast selection of original and exclusive series, French-language movies and TV shows.

More information on the Tab A offer can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Feb 5, 2019

8:12 PM EST

New Red Bull documentary covers Quebec-based Assassin’s Creed creator’s Ancestors game

News

Feb 7, 2019

6:34 PM EST

Videotron upgrades 400 Mbps internet for same price as lower plans

News

Feb 27, 2019

11:53 AM EST

Rogers to end support for older versions of the MyRogers app

News

Feb 26, 2019

5:12 PM EST

Forget foldable smartphones: Fortnite skins are the biggest mobile innovation since iPhone

Comments