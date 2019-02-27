Quebec carrier Vidéotron is currently running a promotion that offers a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch tablet with a 3GB cellular data plan for $0 when customers purchase new Samsung phones.
To take advantage of the offer, you’ll have tobuye two Samsung phones and activate them on 2-year Premium Mobile plans. You can choose between the Galaxy S8, S9 or S10 series of phones, as well as the Galaxy Note 8 and 9.
Premium Mobile plans start at 6GB/$67.95 per month and go up to 12GB/$124.95 per month.
The Tab A promotion also includes a subscription to Vidéotron’s club illico service, which offers unlimited access to a vast selection of original and exclusive series, French-language movies and TV shows.
More information on the Tab A offer can be found here.
