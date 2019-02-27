Resources
This Raspberry Pi Course Bundle Makes a Great Geeky Gift at $18.99 (Reg. $299.98)

Feb 27, 2019

12:00 PM EST

Sure you can build it yourself but what can you actually do with this tiny computer? The Complete Raspberry Pi Course Bundle helps you unlock the possibilities, with 10 hours of video tutorials for $18.99 (Reg. $299.98).

For anyone interested in electronics and computing, this bundle is a treasure trove of knowledge. It includes three hands-on courses packed with fun projects and amazing technology. Here’s the full lineup:

  • Building Alexa Skills for Home Automation with Raspberry Pi ($99.99 Value) — turn your Pi into a smart speaker and discover how to control devices around your home with voice commands
  • Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Bootcamp ($100 Value) — learn how to set up your Pi from scratch and build simple circuits
  • 2018 Ultimate Guide to Raspberry Pi ($99.99 Value) — learn more about your Pi and add-on components through cool projects

The bundle includes lifetime access to all three courses and 181 video tutorials. It makes a great gift for any Raspberry Pi owner.

Order now for $18.99 to get the full bundle, worth $299.98.

  

